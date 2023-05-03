BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

BME traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. 9,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $45.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

