BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

BKN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 56,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,547. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

