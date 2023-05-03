BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

BTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 14,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.