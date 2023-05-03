BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BIT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 34,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,810. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
