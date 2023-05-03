BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 34,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,810. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

