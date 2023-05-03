Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 62,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.