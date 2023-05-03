Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 62,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

