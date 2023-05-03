BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

MUE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 29,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

