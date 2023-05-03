BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MPA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

