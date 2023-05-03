BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 236,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after buying an additional 73,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BST traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 84,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,472. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $39.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

