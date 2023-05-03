Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

