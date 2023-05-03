Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 39,513 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IOO. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

