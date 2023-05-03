Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,360 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,584,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $187.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.81 and a 200-day moving average of $187.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

