Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,173 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $166.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.