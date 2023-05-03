Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,071 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,897 shares of company stock valued at $63,087,928. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $208.97 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.16 and its 200-day moving average is $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.