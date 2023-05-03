Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DXCM opened at $118.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.