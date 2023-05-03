Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,447 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

LOW stock opened at $205.97 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

