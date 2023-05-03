Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 73,718 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

