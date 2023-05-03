Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,242 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 217,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,067,000 after buying an additional 80,171 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.5 %

ADBE stock opened at $368.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.99. The company has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

