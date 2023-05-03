Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 749.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6,802.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $320.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $334.76.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

