BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 95,211 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 599,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 71,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 11,602.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 68,920 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 200,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BXC stock traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 66,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $687.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $847.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 55.64% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Further Reading

