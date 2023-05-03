Blur (BLUR) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Blur (BLUR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $51.40 million and approximately $77.44 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 454,804,433.02891934 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.61182852 USD and is down -10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $111,537,600.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

