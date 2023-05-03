BMO Capital Markets Cuts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $12.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,242,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Stories

