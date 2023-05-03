BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Shares Down 0.4%

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.06 and last traded at C$20.06. 9,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 16,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.15.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.17.

