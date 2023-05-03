BNB (BNB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $795.84 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. BNB has a total market cap of $50.28 billion and $795.84 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $322.57 or 0.01141994 BTC on popular exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,184 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,862,272.8164902. The last known price of BNB is 323.34906982 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1312 active market(s) with $722,638,525.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
