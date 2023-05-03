BNB (BNB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $795.84 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. BNB has a total market cap of $50.28 billion and $795.84 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $322.57 or 0.01141994 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,184 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,862,272.8164902. The last known price of BNB is 323.34906982 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1312 active market(s) with $722,638,525.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

