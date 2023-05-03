BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.62 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. BNB has a market cap of $50.62 billion and $813.63 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $324.76 or 0.01141563 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,135 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,862,272.8164902. The last known price of BNB is 323.34906982 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1312 active market(s) with $722,638,525.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
