Boston Partners Acquires 762,017 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,017 shares during the period. LKQ makes up about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Partners owned about 4.54% of LKQ worth $649,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in LKQ by 1,874.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.69. 158,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,539. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,121,057 shares of company stock valued at $178,208,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

