Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.49% of Entergy worth $341,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Entergy by 30.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,592,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.74. 259,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

