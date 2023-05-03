Boston Partners Grows Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.57% of AMETEK worth $503,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.0 %

AME traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $145.67. 303,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,009. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.