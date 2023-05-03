Boston Partners Has $809.05 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Partners grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,235 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.1% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.66% of CVS Health worth $809,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.61.

CVS Health Stock Down 3.1 %

CVS stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.54. 7,094,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,012,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.