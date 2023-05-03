Boston Partners Has $877 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises 1.2% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.57% of DuPont de Nemours worth $877,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. 1,529,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,605. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

