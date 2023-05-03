Boston Partners Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.57% of AMETEK worth $503,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AME traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $145.67. 303,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,009. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.05.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

