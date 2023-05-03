Boston Partners Lowers Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,294,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 6.61% of Tempur Sealy International worth $390,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TPX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.