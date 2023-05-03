Boston Partners Purchases 212,008 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boston Partners lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,334,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212,008 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.48% of QUALCOMM worth $592,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.3 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.62. 2,717,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

