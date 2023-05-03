Boston Partners Purchases 68,199 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $753,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 333,476 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CNP stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 903,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,714. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

