Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,070 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.64% of Chubb worth $587,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.48. The company had a trading volume of 310,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,502. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.