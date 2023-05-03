Boston Partners Sells 158,556 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158,556 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $363,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE URI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $356.24. 364,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

