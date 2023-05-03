Boston Partners Sells 1,635,799 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,566,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,635,799 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.60% of Huntington Bancshares worth $529,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 6,052,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,887,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

