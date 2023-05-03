Boston Partners Sells 173,259 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,939,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,259 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up 1.1% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $825,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. 788,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,598. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

