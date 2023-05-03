Boston Partners Sells 751,852 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,398,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,852 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.30% of Otis Worldwide worth $423,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OTIS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.17. 364,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,983. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

