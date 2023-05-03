Boston Partners Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,407,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 79,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $478,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,237. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average is $145.37.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

