Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 95,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 7.4 %

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 253,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,397. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.77 million, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.