Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.66

Shares of Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 36399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Brambles Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.
Brambles Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.37%.
About Brambles
Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.
