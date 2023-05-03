Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Shares Up 7.1%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 13,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 792,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jack Creek Investment Corp. is based in New York.

