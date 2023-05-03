Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Price Up 9.3% After Strong Earnings

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $81.30 and last traded at $80.98. 486,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 426,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

