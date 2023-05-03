Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.3% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.65% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $992,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,853,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,209,000 after buying an additional 1,546,164 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68. The company has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

