Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 115.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after purchasing an additional 275,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,195,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 909,512 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

About Brixmor Property Group



Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

