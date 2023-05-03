Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-$2.04 EPS.
Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %
BRX opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.
Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 89.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.