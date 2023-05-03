Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-$2.04 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %

BRX opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.