Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $617.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.23.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.