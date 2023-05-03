Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $6.91-7.17 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $156.62. 628,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,107. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

