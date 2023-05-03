Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:BR opened at $153.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.40.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

