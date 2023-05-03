Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 659,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWEN. TheStreet upgraded Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 106,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

